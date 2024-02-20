Filmmaker Jonathan van Tulleken had to initially step away because of the WGA strike

'Blade Runner 2099' resumes production with new director

By Divya Raje Bhonsale Feb 20, 2024

What's the story Blade Runner 2099, the eagerly awaited limited series from Amazon Prime Video, is finally back on track for production after facing delays. Per Deadline, initially set for a summer 2023 production in Belfast, Ireland, the series is now scheduled to start filming in April. Jonathan van Tulleken will take over from Jeremy Podeswa as the director and executive producer of the first two episodes.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Blade Runner 2099 was initially set to go on the floors last year but was delayed due to the Writers Guild of America's strike, which started in May. The series is returning with van Tulleken joining as the director, known for directing the first two episodes of FX's Shōgun. The limited series is a joint effort between Alcon Entertainment and Scott Free Productions.

Series to be shot in the Czech Republic

Production shifted from Belfast to Prague

Production of Blade Runner 2099 has been shifted to Prague in the Czech Republic. It was originally planned to be filmed in Belfast. The Northern Ireland Screen revealed that the project had been in preparation in Belfast for several months. Alcon Entertainment, the studio behind the series, however, has since established production in Prague, which has attracted major sci-fi streaming series before.

Meet the creative team

Ridley Scott and Silka Luisa will lead the creative team

Ridley Scott, the director of the original 1982 Blade Runner film, will serve as an executive producer for Blade Runner 2099, a sequel to the 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049. Silka Luisa is the writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the series. Michael Green, who wrote Blade Runner 2049, will serve as a non-writing executive producer alongside Alcon co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson.

About the franchise

A look at the 'Blade Runner' franchise

Since obtaining the franchise rights to create prequels and sequels to the original thriller in 2011, Alcon has financially backed Blade Runner 2049 and the recent anime series Blade Runner: Black Lotus. The Blade Runner franchise has expanded into comic books, novels, video games, and three official short films released in 2017.