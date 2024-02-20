You can watch Netflix's 'Nimona' for free on this platform!

Watch Oscar-nominated film 'Nimona' on YouTube for free

By Tanvi Gupta 12:28 pm Feb 20, 2024

What's the story Netflix has made the Oscar-nominated film Nimona available for free on their YouTube channel, just in time for the upcoming 96th Academy Awards. This animated movie stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Nimona—a shapeshifting protagonist. The film—based on ND Stevenson's popular webcomic—has received rave reviews. Following its premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Nimona made its streaming debut on June 30, 2023.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Critics have praised Nimona; it has a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.5/10 rating on IMDb. However, it will face tough competition at the Oscars from films like Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron, Pixar's Elemental, Neon's Robot Dreams, and Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The free YouTube release may give Nimona an edge in popularity before the awards in March.

Plot

'Nimona' tells a tale of truth in a corrupt kingdom

Nimona tells the story of the titular character as she assists Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a gay knight, in clearing his name after being accused of murdering Queen Valerin (Lorraine Toussaint). However, Ambrosius Goldenloin (Eugene Lee Yang) unveils Nimona's mysterious past, causing Ballister to question her involvement in the crime. Initially a Disney project, Netflix stepped in to bring Nimona's thrilling adventure to life.

Cast and crew

Meet the supporting cast and crew of the film

This science fantasy comedy-drama is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. Moretz aside, the film also features an impressive supporting cast, with Frances Conroy as the Director of the Institute for Elite Knights, and Beck Bennett as Sir Thoddeus Sureblade. Notably, Nimona held profound personal significance for its creator, Stevenson, who grappled with gender dysphoria (emotional distress in the context of gender identity).

Film's theme

'Nimona's theme of gender fluidity resonated with audiences

When Netflix released Nimona globally to theaters in 190 territories in June 2023, audiences spanning various age groups resonated with its LGBTQ+ characters. The film sparked meaningful conversations, with one viewer expressing on social media, "Nimona is an incredibly beautiful piece of queer media." Megan Ellison of Annapurna Pictures (the production company behind Nimona), emphasized, "Queer family films open up a difficult conversation."