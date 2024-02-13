Messi steals hearts, headlines at Oscar nominees luncheon!

Who stole the spotlight at Oscar luncheon? Hint: it's Messi

By Tanvi Gupta 11:48 am Feb 13, 202411:48 am

What's the story The 96th annual Oscar nominees luncheon was special—thanks to Messi, the canine sensation from Best Picture nominee Anatomy of a Fall, who traveled from France to celebrate with his co-stars. Amid Hollywood A-listers like Margot Robbie, Robert Downey Jr., Ryan Gosling, and Emma Stone at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, Messi was basking in the limelight. The outpouring of love for the Border Collie at the luncheon sparked a social media frenzy.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Messi's role as Snoop in the French courtroom drama has garnered praise as one of the film's standout features. His acting has been likened to some of the greatest animal performances in cinema history. Although Messi may not be vying for an Oscar, he notably clinched an award at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, securing the Palm Dog award for outstanding canine performances in featured films.

Pup time

Gosling's heartfelt meeting with Messi eclipsed everything else

Nominated for his role as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Gosling made a stylish statement in a lilac-colored suit. He took a moment to greet Messi, and the actor's reaction is now going viral on social media. Gosling aside, from America Ferrera to Billie Eilish, everyone present seemed captivated by the furry star, eagerly taking turns to snap pictures with the sensation. A critic at the luncheon remarked, "The dog is this year's [Tom] Cruise!"

Twitter Post

Watch their interaction here

About the film

What is 'Anatomy of a Fall' all about?

Justine Triet's film—which she directed and co-wrote—revolves around Sandra Voyter (Sandra Hüller), a renowned German novelist on trial in France for the alleged murder of her husband Samuel (Samuel Theis). Their 11-year-old blind son, Daniel (Milo Machado Graner), and his guide dog (Messi) become central figures in the trial. Notably, the film is in contention for five awards, including Best Picture, Screenplay, and Editing. Hüller is nominated for Best Actress, while Triet is vying for the Best Director accolade.

Highlights

Meanwhile, applause-o-meter to speech length advice: Other ceremony highlights

As the group photo session unfolded, journalists attempted to gauge which nominee garnered the loudest cheers. Buzz surrounded names like Christopher Nolan, Celine Song, Paul Giamatti, and Lily Gladstone. The Academy's president Janet Yang encouraged future winners to keep their acceptance speeches under 45 seconds, citing Spanish actor Javier Bardem's 37-second speech in 2007 as an example. Meanwhile, Stone and Colman Domingo were spotted swapping digits, fueling speculation about a potential collaboration.