'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is slated for Diwali 2024 release

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Sheeba-Akashdeep join Kartik Aaryan starrer

By Aikantik Bag 03:28 pm Feb 27, 2024

What's the story Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a cult horror comedy franchise in Bollywood and after the humongous success of the second installment, makers are gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Reports are rife that TV actors Sheeba Sabir and her husband Akashdeep Sabir are set to be a part of the Kartik Aaryan starrer. The duo recently shared the screen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Casting

Sabir and Akashdeep's recent works

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Sabir stated, "Yes, we are doing the movie, but can't divulge any details further." In addition to joining Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Sabir is currently starring in the popular TV show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which is nearing its end. Meanwhile, Akashdeep has worked on exciting projects including Shehzada, The Night Manager, Selfiee, Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, and Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

Production

More about 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' casting

The excitement surrounding Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been building since the success of its predecessor. Aaryan took to social media to announce Vidya Balan's return for the third installment. The Anees Bazmee directorial also stars Triptii Dimri and the project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The movie is slated for a Diwali 2024 release.