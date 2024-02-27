Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumored to be dating for some time now

'Very true': Rashmika's reply to fan's 'husband-like VD' post

By Aikantik Bag 03:19 pm Feb 27, 202403:19 pm

What's the story Rashmika Mandanna is one of the best known actors in India, especially after the humongous success of Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 and Animal. The actor's personal life and reports of dating fellow actor Vijay Deverakonda keep making rounds on social media. Recently, she agreed with a fan-club's post about the qualities her future husband must have. The post mentioned that her husband should be like "VD," which happens to be the nickname of Deverakonda.

Mandanna's reply winning hearts on social media

The two have been rumored to be dating since they co-starred in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam. The fan-club's post stated, "What qualities should one have to become Rashmika Mandanna's husband? She is National Crush of India. Her husband must be special. Her husband should be like VD. I mean Very Daring. Who can protect her. We call her a queen, then her husband should also be like a king." Mandanna responded, "That's very true," making fans go gaga!

