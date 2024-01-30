#1

'Branding in Seongsu'

In the upcoming office rom-com, the oldest intern, So Eun-ho (Park Solomon), accidentally swaps bodies with his workaholic boss, Kang Na-on (Kim Ji-eun), after an unexpected kiss. The clash between So's carefree approach and Kang's serious work life leads to chaos. It threatens to turn Kang's well-ordered life upside down in this humorous tale. It will premiere on February 5 on U+ Mobile TV.

#2

'A Killer Paradox'

For those seeking an action-packed thriller, mark your calendars for A Killer Paradox, slated to hit Netflix on February 9. Headlined by Choi Woo-shik (Parasite), the series is adapted from the 2010 award-winning eponymous webtoon. Choi plays Lee Tang, a college student who unintentionally murders a serial killer. Upon discovering the truth, Lee believes he possesses a unique ability to detect and eliminate wrongdoers.

#3

'Wedding Impossible'

For a lighthearted experience, keep an eye out for Wedding Impossible. The series narrates the story of gay chaebol heir Lee Ji-han (Moon Sang-min) who proposes a fake marriage to actor Na Ah-jeong (Jeon Jong-seo) for mutual benefit. As she agrees, Ji-han's brother Do-han (Kim Do-wan) intervenes, sparking a clash with the bride-to-be. It is set to be released on tvN on February 26.

#4

'The Impossible Heir'

This series stars Lee Jae-wook and Lee Jun-young as best friends determined to take over one of Korea's most powerful conglomerates. Kang In-ha (Jun-young), born into poverty, discovers he is the illegitimate son of the Kang Oh Group's chairman. Teaming up with his childhood friend, the two plot to seize control. However, their plans take a turn when they encounter a power-hungry young woman.