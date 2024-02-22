Shantanu Moitra's recent works as composer include '12th fail,' 'Kadak Singh,' and 'Lost'

Exploring Shantanu Moitra's best works as music director in Bollywood

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:15 am Feb 22, 202402:15 am

What's the story Music composer, singer, and pianist Shantanu Moitra is a man of many talents. He started his career with an advertisement agency where he used to compose jingles. Not many would be aware that he created the popular "Bole mere lips, I love Uncle Chipps" jingle. Here, we bring some of his best works in Bollywood as a music director.

#1

'12th Fail' (2023)

One of Moitra's most recent works as a music director was 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey. The film received critical appreciation not only for its direction and performances but also for its music. The song Bolo Na (film version), sung by actor-singer Medha Shankar, received praise, and so did another song, Restart. Moitra sang Restart alongside Swanand Kirkire, Shaan, and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

#2

'3 Idiots' (2009)

After creating music for Rajkumar Hirani's Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), Moitra collaborated with him for the second time for 3 Idiots. The film's soundtrack received critical acclaim for all the songs, with lyrics by Kirkire. Notably, Moitra also sang Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh along with Shaan. It was among the album's biggest hits alongside Aal Izz Well and Give Me Some Sunshine.

#3

'Parineeta' (2005)

Moitra won the Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent for Pradeep Sarkar's 2005 film Parineeta. Most of the songs from the album, such as Piyu Bole and Kasto Mazza, were sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam, with Kirkire joining as the lyricist. Interestingly, it marked Moitra's second hit work with Sarkar, the first being the iconic jingle for Uncle Chipps.

#4

'Yahaan' (2005)

After Parineeta, Moitra's musical magic was again seen in Shoojit Sircar's Yahaan, starring Jimmy Sheirgill and Minissha Lamba. Moitra and Nizami Bandhu composed five songs for the album, which also includes a theme and two remixes. The lyrics were written by Gulzar and Nizami Bandhu. The soundtrack received a positive response from the listeners, especially for Naam Adaa Likhna, sung by Shaan and Ghoshal.

