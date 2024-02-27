Sean Bailey served as a top Disney executive for 15 years

Revisiting the best of Disney during Sean Bailey's presidency

What's the story Sean Bailey served as Walt Disney's production president of the live-action division for 15 long years. But now, in a major shakeup, Bailey has stepped down. He will be replaced by Searchlight chief David Greenbaum. However, Disney said that Bailey would remain at the company as a producer. We bring you some of the best Disney movies that were released under his leadership.

'Cinderella'

Kenneth Branagh directed the live-action movie Cinderella which was released in 2015. Lily James starred in the titular role, while Cate Blanchett, Richard Madden, Derek Jacobi, Stellan Skarsgard, and others played supporting roles. Co-produced by Walt Disney Pictures, the film's screenplay was written by Chris Weitz. As per reports, it was made on a budget of $95M and minted $542M.

'The Jungle Book'

Jon Favreau's The Jungle Book was a live-action/CGI movie based on Rudyard Kipling's book of the same name. It's a story about a human orphan Mowgli who is raised by a pack of wolves and protected by the panther Bagheera and sloth bear Baloo but faces threats from the tiger, Sher Khan. Child actor Neel Sethi essayed Mowgli's role.

'The Lion King'

One of the most successful projects of Walt Disney Pictures is the animated film, The Lion King. Released in 2019, it follows the story of a young lion Simba, who returns to his homeland, many years after his father Mufasa was murdered by his uncle Scar. It features the voices of Donald Glover as Simba, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, etc.

'The Little Mermaid'

With Rob Marshall's direction and David Magee's screenplay, Disney released The Little Mermaid last year, as its big live animated release. It starred singer Halle Bailey in the title role, along with Jonah Hauer-King, Jacob Tremblay, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Art Malik, Noma Dumezweni, and others in supporting roles. Made on a budget of $240.2M, it raked in $569.6M at the box office, worldwide.

