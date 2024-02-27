Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa

Rakul Preet, Jackky look all hearts in 'mehendi' photographs

By Aikantik Bag 01:06 pm Feb 27, 202401:06 pm

What's the story Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are the latest newlyweds in Tinseltown! The couple had a dreamy wedding in Goa and social media is filled with heartfelt photographs of the same. Now, they have unveiled glimpses of some heartfelt moments from their mehendi ceremony. They expressed their glee in the caption and penned, "Adding color to my life. Thank you Arpita Mehta for designing the most beautiful outfit, reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it."

Wedding

Mesmerizing photographs from the wedding

The newlyweds also posted their official wedding video on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their sunset pheras, Anand Karaj ceremony, and Singh's bridal entry. The video was captioned with a heartfelt message: "It's not you or me, it's us #bintere #abdonobhagna-ni." Just last week, the couple shared dreamy photos from their Goa wedding, declaring their love with the caption, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni."