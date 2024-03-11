Next Article

Box office collection: 'Laapataa Ladies' is lost in oblivion commercially

What's the story Kiran Rao is one of the most adept filmmakers in Bollywood and has produced some groundbreaking work on celluloid. However, her comeback release Laapataa Ladies failed to bring viewers to theaters and is slated to become a commercial disaster. Despite the positive buzz and rave reviews, the movie has not surpassed the Rs. 10 crore mark in India after the second weekend.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the social drama earned Rs. 1.15 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 8.75 crore in India. The movie needs a commercial boost for survival. Currently, it is being sidelined by Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan. The cast includes Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Durgesh Kumar, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, among others.

