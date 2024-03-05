Next Article

Box office collection: 'Operation Valentine' passes Monday test with ease

Mar 05, 2024

What's the story Telugu films are having a helluva time at the national level as they have managed to break the language barrier. Bilingual films help in catering to a wider audience and the latest actioner Operation Valentine is a real testament to the same. The Varun Tej-headlined film experienced a tumultuous opening weekend but was able to hold the fort with ease on the first Monday.

Box office

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shakti Pratap Singh Hada directorial earned Rs. 95 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 6.2 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics and viewers. The makers will aim for stability on weekdays. The cast includes Manushi Chhillar, Navdeep, Paresh Pahuja, Ruhani Sharma, and Mir Sarwar, among others.

