Feb 24, 2024

What's the story Article 370, starring Yami Gautam Dhar, has kicked off with a strong debut at the domestic box office. Despite the discounted prices of Cinema Lovers Day, the film raked in Rs. 5.9 crore (nett) in India on its opening day, per industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie was produced by Uri: The Surgical Strike director and Gautam Dhar's husband, Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande, and was released in theaters on Friday.

Theater occupancy rates

It recorded impressive overall Hindi occupancy

The film not only made waves at the box office but also boasted an impressive overall Hindi occupancy rate of 42.83% on its premiere day. Morning shows began with a solid 17.15% occupancy, followed by 31.01% in the afternoon shows. Evening shows saw a higher 44.29% occupancy, and night shows reached a remarkable 78.86% occupancy, signaling its growing appeal among moviegoers.

Box Office clash

'Article 370' vs 'Crackk'

The movie was released alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal starrer Crackk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa! and Varun Grover's All India Rank. Among the three movies that clashed at the box office, Article 370 led the race with Rs. 5.9 crore business where Crackk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa! earned Rs. 4 crore on its maiden day. All India Rank, which marks Grover's directorial debut, has collected Rs. 12 lakh.

Addressing criticism

Dhar on film being called propaganda

At the film's trailer launch recently, Dhar addressed critics who labeled the film a propaganda movie. The co-producer stated, "I generally don't think about critics who call it propaganda. I feel it's the propaganda in their head, which makes them look at this film as propaganda." He further emphasized that it is an India-centric film with an incredible story.

About the movie

All about 'Article 370'

Starring Gautam Dhar in the lead alongside Priya Mani, Article 370 gives an insight into how Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir, was scrapped by the government in August 2019. Also featuring Kiran Karmarkar, Raj Zutshi, Sumit Kaul, Arun Govil, and others in the supporting cast, the film is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Apart from producing it, Dhar has also joined the film as a screenwriter.