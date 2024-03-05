Next Article

Box office collection: 'Laapataa Ladies' fails first Monday test

What's the story Laapataa Ladies has emerged to be the talk of the town among netizens. The film was in buzz and after multiple postponements, is finally running in theaters now. After a glorious response at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023, the dramedy was expected to perform well at the box office. After a satisfactory weekend, the movie experienced a huge drop on the first Monday.

Seeking gradual momentum for survival

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kiran Rao directorial earned Rs. 38 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 4.28 crore in India. The movie failed the first Monday test and now seeks gradual momentum to survive at the box office. The cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Durgesh Kumar, and Ravi Kishan, among others.

