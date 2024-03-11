Next Article

Almost naked John Cena, Messi's paw-claps: 2024 Oscars highlights

By Isha Sharma 10:47 am Mar 11, 202410:47 am

What's the story The highly awaited 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (early morning on Monday in India). The ceremony, attended by Hollywood stars such as Margot Robbie, Chris Hemsworth, Ariana Grande, and Robert Downey Jr., was telecast live on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 4:00am onwards. Missed it? Don't fret; we have got you covered with the best moments.

#1

Who had the most fun? Hint: Not a human

Contrary to earlier reports, Messi, the dog from the French film Anatomy of a Fall made it to the Oscars! Not only did he attend the entire ceremony with patience, but also displayed his training by clapping for one of the winners. X was overly happy looking at his reaction, with a user claiming, "This video of Messi clapping with Ryan Gosling genuinely in awe is doing more than that Ellen selfie ever could."

#2

John Cena said goodbye to his clothes

The Oscars also had its quirky moments, like an almost entirely nude John Cena—who was called on the stage to announce the Best Costume Design Oscar—sharing the stage with Kimmel. This was a nod to the 1974 Oscars when a streaker infamously reached the stage as host David Niven was busy introducing Elizabeth Taylor. As the nominations played on the screen, Kimmel and a few others covered Cena in a curtain. Poor Things clinched the award.

#3

Jonathan Glazer mentioned the Israel-Hamas war

Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest won Best International Film. Glazer said in his speech, "All our choices were made to reflect and confront us in the present—not to say, 'Look what they did then,' rather, 'Look what we do now.'" "Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst." "Whether the victims of October the seventh in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how do we resist?"

#4

Ryan Gosling performed 'I'm Just Ken'

Ryan Gosling charmed the audience with his rendition of I'm Just Ken from Barbie, paying tribute to Marilyn Monroe's iconic Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953). He started his performance from the seating area, taking his Barbie co-star Robbie by surprise, before gradually climbing up the stage and drenching the audience in Barbie's signature pink. He really brought that Kenergy to the Oscars!

Twitter Post

Take a look at his performance

#5

What did Al Pacino do?

The Best Film award is announced at the last and is considered the biggest award of the evening. So, naturally, there is pressure on the presenter, too. Al Pacino was called upon to announce the winner, and instead of first mentioning the nominees, Pacino simply cut to the chase. "And my eyes see...Oppenheimer," he said while reading from his envelope. This, hilariously, left the audience confused and generated scattered applause before Pacino repeated himself, asserting Oppenheimer had indeed won.

Twitter Post

Here's how he announced the award

#6

Trump criticized Kimmel, so he gave it back

Toward the second half of the ceremony, Kimmel shared a review of his hosting, written by former American President Donald Trump. In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars? His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not." In response, Kimmel said, "Isn't it past your jailtime?"