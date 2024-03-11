Next Article

Highlights of Zee Cine Awards 2024

Zee Cine Awards: Shah Rukh Khan wins big, 'Jawan' dominates

By Tanvi Gupta 09:56 am Mar 11, 202409:56 am

What's the story Shah Rukh Khan was the star of the show at the Zee Cine Awards 2024, winning the Best Actor award for his roles in Jawan and Pathaan. The star-studded event on Sunday night drew the Bollywood elite, including luminaries such as Rani Mukerji and Bobby Deol. Kartik Aaryan was recognized as the Performer of the Year during the ceremony. Let's take a look at other noteworthy winners from the night.

#1

'Jawan's multiple wins at the award show

Jawan stole the spotlight, taking home prizes in several categories such as Best VFX, Best Action, Best Background Music, Best Story (Atlee), and Best Dialogue. Anirudh Ravichander was honored with both Best Background Music and Best Music awards for his contributions to the Atlee-helmed film. Sumit Arora received the Best Dialogue award. Remarkably, Jawan collected Rs. 1,148.32cr, securing its position as the top-earning Indian film in 2023.

#2

Playback singers and performances at the awards show

The Zee Cine Awards also celebrated the talents of playback singers Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. Singh won the Best Playback Singer (Male) award for his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Siddharth Anand's 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, while Rao took home the Best Playback Singer (Female) award for Besharam Rang from the same movie. Meanwhile, Kumaar won the Best Lyrics award for Chaleya from Jawan.

#3

Other notable winners of the night

Aaryan, who looked dashing in a black ensemble, took home the Performer of the Year (Male) award. Notably, in 2023, Aaryan graced the screens with Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha. Meanwhile, Bosco Martis was honored with the Best Choreography award for Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Manish Malhotra's creative genius in costume design for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned him the Best Costume Design award.

Highlights

SRK danced to 'Jawan'-'Pathaan' mashup; recreated his film scenes

Khan not only claimed the spotlight with his award victories but also captivated the audience with his performance. He danced to the rhythm of a Jawan-Pathaan mashup, featuring iconic tracks like Chaleya, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Khan also delighted the audience by recreating memorable scenes from his blockbuster film Om Shanti Om (2007). Notably, this comes after his electrifying performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration last week.

Twitter Post

Glimpses of Khan's dazzling performance

Attendees

Ankita Lokhande, Ayushmann Khurrana: Celebrities in attendance

Ankita Lokhande, last seen in Bigg Boss 17, graced the occasion in a stunning golden embroidered saree, exuding grace. Deol opted for a stylish black embroidered suit, while Sonu Sood looked dashing in a black tuxedo and crisp white shirt. The Zee Cine Awards red carpet also featured celebrities like Pooja Chopra, Shalini Pandey, and Randeep Hooda. Siblings Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana took on the hosting duties.