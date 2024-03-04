Next Article

Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash concluded on Sunday

Bollywood's biggest collaborations at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

By Tanvi Gupta 10:41 am Mar 04, 202410:41 am

What's the story Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's opulent three-day pre-wedding festivities wrapped up on Sunday with a spectacular musical evening. Ambani's passion for dance, music, and culture was on full display in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Amid numerous highlights, billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani managed to bring some unforgettable collaborations to the stage, including a performance by Bollywood's iconic "Khan" trio. Here's a look at some of the major collaborations that unraveled at the pre-wedding event.

#1

Arijit Singh-Shreya Ghoshal's duet

The Ambanis succeeded in uniting the iconic duo of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal for a live duet on stage. On Sunday night, a clip from the event spread like wildfire, featuring the singers harmonizing to the fan-favorite Mere Dholna from the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Another clip that went viral featured legendary singer Lucky Ali captivating the audience with his hit song O Sanam.

#2

SRK's romance with wife Gauri while Udit Narayan sang

As Udit Narayan crooned Main Yahaan Hoon from the film Veer-Zaara (2004), Shah Rukh Khan couldn't help but serenade his wife Gauri Khan amid the thousands of attendees at the musical night. The couple's dance captured the internet's heart as they followed the rhythmic flow. Meanwhile, the event also included performances by musicians like Pritam, Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Monali Thakur, and Neeti Mohan.

#3

When the Khans stole the spotlight in Jamnagar

Ambanis made the impossible possible by bringing together the triumvirate of Bollywood—SRK, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan—on Day 2 of the grand celebration. Dressed in traditional outfits, the iconic trio swayed to the beats of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR. They even mimicked each other's signature hook steps: Salman's towel dance from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, Aamir leading the Masti Ki Pathshala dance, and SRK captivating with his iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya moves.

#4

Manish Malhotra, B'town's next-gen divas set the stage on fire

The sangeet night brought another delightful surprise as renowned Indian designer Manish Malhotra took to the stage for an epic dance performance. Joined by the next generation of Bollywood stars including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor, they tapped along to the music of Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Malhotra, dressed in a black sherwani, led the pack, while the starlets dazzled in vibrant ethnic attire.

#5

Diljeet Dosanjh's epic fun with Kareena Kapoor Khan

The gala night reached another level of entertainment with the charismatic presence of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. He ignited the crowd when he brought Kareena Kapoor Khan onto the stage. With Saif Ali Khan joining them, Dosanjh sparked excitement by declaring, "Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta ae he hai, Kareena (They have their Rihannas and Beyonces, Kareena is everything to us)," before launching into chartbuster Proper Patola. Kapoor Khan's scintillating dance moves set hearts racing in the audience.

