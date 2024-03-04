Next Article

'Maha Mahurat': SVF announces collaboration with 4 distinct Bengali directors

By Aikantik Bag 10:29 am Mar 04, 202410:29 am

What's the story Shree Venkatesh Films (SVF) is the biggest production house in Eastern India and over the years, they have produced several cinematic gems in Bengali cinema. Recently, SVF took to social media and announced an upcoming collaboration with four multi-faceted directors with distinct sensibilities. From Raj Chakraborty to Srijit Mukherji to Debaloy Bhattacharya, the mega collaboration is titled Maha Mahurat.

It will mark SVF-Chakraborty's comeback collaboration

The mega collaboration also includes Joydeep Mukherjee of The Eken fame. Reportedly, SVF will bankroll the third installment of the detective franchise. Reports of Chakraborty and SVF's collaboration have been making rounds for a long time as they have produced some notable works like Challenge, Bojhena Shey Bojhena, Proloy, and Dui Prithibi together. This upcoming project will mark their collaboration after seven long years.

SVF to bankroll 'Dawshom Awbotaar's sequel: Report

Bhattacharya is an experimenting filmmaker; not much is known about his next. Reports were rife that the project would be a horror film headlined by Subhashree Ganguly. Coming to Mukherji, there is chatter about several new projects, and the buzz surrounding Dawshom Awbotaar's sequel is at a peak. SVF might have announced this much-anticipated project. Bengali cinephiles are eagerly waiting for this mega collaboration.

