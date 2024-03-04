Next Article

Box office collection: 'Operation Valentine' experiences okayish opening weekend

What's the story Varun Tej is a budding star in Telugu films and his latest actioner, Operation Valentine is running in theaters now. The movie also marked his debut in Bollywood and it received mixed reviews from critics and viewers. The movie experienced a tumultuous opening weekend and will aim for stability and gradual momentum on weekdays to sustain at the domestic box office.

Inching closer to the Rs. 6 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the bilingual film earned Rs. 1.91 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.56 crore in India. The movie has been compared with Hrithik Roshan's Fighter for its similar theme and plotline. The cast includes Manushi Chhillar, Navdeep, Paresh Pahuja, Ruhani Sharma, Mir Sarwar, and Shataf Figar, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sony Pictures.

