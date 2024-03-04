Next Article

'Laapataa Ladies' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Laapataa Ladies' finds its niche over weekend

By Aikantik Bag 09:26 am Mar 04, 202409:26 am

What's the story Kiran Rao is undoubtedly one of the most intelligent filmmakers in Bollywood and she has made a brilliant comeback with the highly anticipated comedy-drama Laapataa Ladies. After several postponements and a helluva response at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023, it is finally running in theaters now. The movie experienced a disappointing start but has managed to shift gears over the weekend.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs. 1.8 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 4 crore in India. The film has received rave reviews from critics and seeks momentum on weekdays. The cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Ravi Kishan, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Durgesh Kumar, among others. The project is bankrolled by Aamir Khan.

