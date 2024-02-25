Both 'Fighter' and 'Operation Valentine' are based on the 2019 Pulwama attack

'Operation Valentine' dialogue writer refutes similarities with 'Fighter'

By Isha Sharma 06:02 pm Feb 25, 202406:02 pm

What's the story Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's Operation Valentine is less than a week away from its release. Set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force, it will hit theaters on March 1. Since it is arriving on the heels of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter and both deal with the 2019 Pulwama attack, comparisons between the two movies have already emerged. In a new interview, however, the film's dialogue writer (Telugu version), Sai Madhav Burra, set the record straight.

Next Article

Burra's opinion

'Operation Valentine is about two lovers': Burra

Per 123Telugu, Burra highlighted the distinctiveness of Operation Valentine. He said, "Operation Valentine is about two lovers who love our country immensely. The hero can't live without the heroine, and the heroine can't live without the hero. " "They both can't live without India. The love for the nation brings them together, and that is the main USP of Operation Valentine. " It has been helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

On the characters

He also explained logic behind title

Further stressing how unique the film's characters are, Burra shared, "The lead characters will be ready even to sacrifice their lives for the country. Their love for the country is bigger than the affection they have towards each other. " "This is very unique, and hence, the movie is named Operation Valentine," he added. Notably, the movie is bilingual and will premiere in Hindi and Telugu.

Hada's comments

Hada also dismissed his film is similar to 'Fighter'

Earlier, during the trailer launch, Hada also clarified that there are no similarities between Operation Valentine and Fighter. He said, "Ours is a movie about the Indian Air Force. I haven't seen Fighter." "We are bringing a unique perspective to the audience. Whatever we are showing in our film happens very commonly in the Air Force, but not many people know about it." "Operation Valentine is not just about action. It explores the camaraderie and relationship among Air Force pilots."

About the film

Know more about the crew behind 'OV'

Operation Valentine marks the directorial debut of Hada. He has also co-written the film along with Aamir Nahid Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar. The film is backed by Sony Pictures International Productions, which previously produced Adivi Sesh starrer Major (2022). It is also jointly produced by Sandeep Mudda's Renaissance Pictures, God Bless Entertainment, and Nandakumar Abbineni.