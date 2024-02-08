Rajesh Khanna's 'Bawarchi' is being remade

Anushree Mehta to direct Rajesh Khanna-Jaya Bachchan's 'Bawarchi' adaptation

By Isha Sharma 10:12 am Feb 08, 202410:12 am

What's the story Seminal director Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi—starring Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan, Asrani, Durga Khote, and A.K. Hangal—is being repackaged for modern audiences. Director Anushree Mehta, known for helming Radhika Apte's Mrs. Undercover, is gearing up to adapt the 1972 cult classic Bawarchi, reported Pinkvilla. This project marks the first of a three-film collaboration between Jaadugar Films and Sameer Raj Sippy Productions, which also includes upcoming remakes of Mili (1975) and Koshish (1972). The cast hasn't been locked yet.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The comedy-drama Bawarchi was about a kind, wise man Raghu (Khanna), who lives with a dysfunctional family for a few months and completely alters their lives for the better. Itself a remake of the 1966 Bengali film Galpo Holeo Satti by Tapan Sinha, it later served as a solid inspiration for Govinda starrer Hero No. 1, directed by David Dhawan. It is considered one of Mukherjee's most memorable partnerships with Khanna, the other being Anand.

Mehta's thoughts

Mehta's thoughts on directing the adaptation

Mehta shared her excitement for the opportunity, recognizing the "massive responsibility" she holds. She stated, "When my business partner Abir Sengupta (Jaadugar Films), Sameer Raj Sippy, and I decided to join hands to produce these three iconic films, we were clear that we would leave no stone unturned in remaking them with utmost love and respect." "They were convinced that I would be able to tell the story in a manner that would make them proud."

Approach toward remake

Adapting 'Bawarchi' to contemporary times

In adapting Bawarchi, Mehta aims to modernize the film while preserving its original essence. She explained, "Since Bawarchi itself was a remake of a Bengali film, Hrishi da in his time recreated it and made it relatable to that era." "My attempt is going to be with a similar intention, to retell the classic story of Bawarchi in a way that the family audiences of all age groups can watch and enjoy the movie together."

Progress

Casting details and Mehta's previous works

Having completed the script for the Bawarchi adaptation, Mehta plans to take the film to the floor this year. The casting process is underway and the makers are reportedly trying to zero in on an A-list actor to take up Khanna's role. Separately, Mehta, in addition to directing Mrs. Undercover (streaming on ZEE5) is also known for directing and writing the 2020 short Unkahee and for being a dialogue writer on a few episodes of C.I.D.