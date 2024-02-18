Happy birthday, Sajid Nadiadwala

'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,' 'Kick': Sajid Nadiadwala's collaborations with Salman Khan

By Isha Sharma 04:15 am Feb 18, 202404:15 am

What's the story Veteran producer Sajid Nadiadwala is known for being the tour de force behind bankrolling some of the biggest projects in Hindi cinema. From the evergreen (and ever-expanding) Housefull series to the biographical drama Super 30, Nadiadwala has produced numerous memorable films over the years. One of his most memorable collaborations has been with Salman Khan. On Nadiadwala's 58th birthday, take a look at some.

Next Article

#1

'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega' (2000)

Khan has often said how his HDJPK co-stars Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta are among his favorite colleagues. Amazon Prime Video describes its story as, "Jahnvi's best friend Pooja﻿ attempts suicide when her boyfriend jilts her." "Raj, a struggling singer, saves Pooja, but she still goes into a coma...upon recovery, Pooja falls for Raj, but he is in love with Jahnvi."

#2

'Judwaa' (1997)

Judwaa is one of the earliest films through which filmmakers discovered Khan's natural proclivity toward comedy and ability to glisten in multistarrers. It featured him, Karisma Kapoor, Rambha, Dalip Tahil, Kader Khan, Anupam Kher, and Satish Kaushik, among others. Directed by the master of comedy, David Dhawan, it remains extremely rewatchable due to its punchlines and delightful screenplay. A reboot came out in 2017.

#3

'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (2004)

Mujhe Shaadi Karogi is one of those films you can watch over and over again and yet never get enough of. Featuring Akshay Kumar in one of his most memorable roles as "Wicked Sunny," it starred Khan as the soft-spoken yet aggressive Sameer Malhotra. Emboldened by Rajpal Yadav, Amrish Puri, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas's performances, MSK is a true-blue Bollywood comedy.

#4

'Kick' (2014)

The suspense action thriller Kick—which gave us Khan's evergreen dialog, "Dil me aata hoon, samajh me nahi"—remains Nadiadwala's sole directorial. Also starring Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Jacqueline Fernandez, it was a remake of Ravi Teja's eponymous 2009 Telugu film. Nadiadwala presented Khan in the exact way his fans want to see him—larger than life, teeming with swag, and brimming with panache.