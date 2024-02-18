BTS's J-Hope celebrates his 30th birthday on Sunday

J-Hope's birthday: Revisit BTS member's moments that broke internet

By Tanvi Gupta 03:15 am Feb 18, 2024

What's the story Happy "Hobi" Day! ARMYs worldwide unite in celebration as BTS's J-Hope turns 30 on Sunday. Born Jung Ho-seok, this multitalented rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer has left an indelible mark with his solo hits like Hope World (2018), Chicken Noodle Soup (2019), and the debut studio album Jack in the Box (2022). As we mark this special day, let's revisit his most viral moments.

His legendary drunk meme from 2018

In 2018, J-Hope made headlines for his amusing response to alcohol. Known for his vibrant energy, J-Hope's lively demeanor took a surprising turn after a bit of drinking in the clip. His face turned red, and he switched from lively to quietly zoned out. Despite ranking himself last among BTS members in handling alcohol, his candid moments added a playful touch to his personality.

When J-Hope, Jimin 'grooved' to 'Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye'

In 2023, a fan-made video showcasing J-Hope and Jimin dancing to Bombay Vikings's Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye went viral. Despite the original video featuring J-Hope and J Cole's single On The Street, the seamless edit became viral. This isn't the first instance of BTS members dancing to Indian songs in fan-made videos, as similar edits on songs like Ghoomar have previously captivated netizens.

Try not to laugh — butt slap edition

In the 55th episode of RUN BTS (variety web series), J-Hope took on the role of caretaker for the maknaes (young individuals). The hilarity peaked when they played a game involving slapping each other's buttocks—with laughter being the ultimate punishment. Even the usually composed Jin couldn't resist silently chuckling at the members' antics. This viral moment was a delightful blend of camaraderie and silliness.

When he made phenomenal Lollapalooza debut

J-Hope made waves in 2022, making history as the first Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza, a major American music festival. Affectionately dubbed "Hobipalooza" by fans, his on-stage antics were unforgettable. From debuting new choreography for the tropical remix of BTS Dynamite (2020) to bringing out Chicken Noodle Soup collaborator Becky G, J-Hope turned the festival into a vibrant showcase of his talent and charisma.