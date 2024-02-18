Sargun Mehta has come out in the defense of 'Animal'

What's the story Punjabi-Hindi actor Sargun Mehta, known for projects such as Kala Shah Kala and Qismat, has become the latest celebrity to join the seemingly endless discourse surrounding Animal. In a new interview with Siddharth Kanan, she heaped praise on director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, praising him for his "research" and portrayal of Sikh characters in the film. To recall, several Sikh actors played Ranbir Kapoor's cousins in the action drama, released theatrically on December 1, 2023, and now streaming on Netflix.

Mehta appreciated Vanga's depiction of valor

Mehta highlighted how Animal's Sikh characters were depicted standing tall even when shot. She elaborated, "He (Vanga) didn't kill any of the Punjabi guys with their heads bowed and their eyes lowered. This is [Vanga's] specialty." "You would have noticed that whenever a Sardar was shot in the film, they were standing tall with their chest puffed up." "The bullets didn't hit the man from the back or in the head, but they were hit right at the chest."

'It was so well done': Mehta

Mehta continued, "Even in the [post-credits scene], the last Sardar who gets killed, he looks straight into the eyes of the guy who is about to kill him. There is no fear in his eyes." "So, [Vanga] knew that the guys who were singing Arjan Vailly...he is talking about valor, he can't kill these men just like that. He has done his research (sic)." "He didn't leave anything. It was so well done," she added.

Mehta's perspective on entertainment and equality

One of Animal's (and, by extension, Vanga's) critiques has been intentional misogyny. Responding to this, the actor said, "I found [Kapoor's] character wrong also, [Vanga] didn't whitewash his mistakes. But I also saw the character who was so flawed that he got up despite making so many mistakes." "I also can't hear anything wrong being said to women, I myself have slapped so many men... Some things are for entertainment and I saw it like that," she added.

'Let's shut down schools'

Further reacting to claims of Animal glorifying toxicity in society, Mehta opined, "People often say, 'What will your film teach us?'" "Now we have to decide whether all the lessons have to be learned only through films, and if this is the case, let's shut down schools," she said. "The idea of cinema is to show what is existing in some part of this world. There is somebody like the character of Animal in our world also."

On the small screen, producer-actor Mehta made a name for herself through shows such as Balika Vadhu, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, and 12/24 Karol Bagh. She has also participated in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 5, Box Cricket League, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season eight). She debuted in Punjabi films with Angrej (2015) and followed it up with movies such as Surkhi Bindi, Saunkan Saunkne, and Moh.