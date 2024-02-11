Bollywood lovers are playing around with Letterboxd lists

X users share hilarious categories for Bollywood films on Letterboxd

By Isha Sharma 08:01 pm Feb 11, 202408:01 pm

What's the story Letterboxd is non-negotiable in your journey as a cinephile. A platform that allows you to keep a record of the films you have watched and want to catch up with, it also enables you to create well-organized categories of films. In a recent X trend, several Bollywood cinephiles are parading the categories they have created for Hindi films, which are outrageously hilarious! Dive in.

Next Article

Beginning

This is how it all started

The trend started when X user @fiImgal tweeted, "God bless the people who make extremely niche Letterboxd lists idk what I'd do without you (sic)." The tweet has been viewed by 31.8M users so far and has been bookmarked over 7,000 times. While most of the replies are filled with Hollywood films, the quotes are dominated by out-and-out commercial Hindi entertainers.

#1

Running joke: Jimmy Sheirgill's characters losing their love

X user @hmmbly made an interesting observation and shared a list where "someone else takes Jimmy Sheirgill's girl at the end." They mentioned films like Tanu Weds Manu and Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. Another noteworthy category is by @dikshaxsingh "movies where [Shah Rukh Khan] is labeled anti-national and his female army helps him erase that tag." They mentioned Chak De! India and Jawan.

#2

Does Ranbir Kapoor play the same role over and over?

Another Bollywood fan who goes by @CriipticGirl took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor's alleged repetition of roles and his "manchild" onscreen image by naming their list "50 Shades of Manchild." This list teems with some of Kapoor's most popular movies, such as Animal, Rockstar, Tamasha, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Wake Up Sid, among a few others.

#3

Deaths of Deepika Padukone's characters, SRK-Arjun Rampal face-offs

Another eagle-eyed fan observed SRK's collaborations with Arjun Rampal, naming their list, "Movies where it takes 2 SRKs to defeat one Arjun Rampal." The case in point? Ra. One and Om Shanti Om. Another fan noticed how Deepika Padukone's characters often succumb to tragic deaths in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Om Shanti Om, Jawan, and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Twitter Post

Take a look at DP's category

Twitter Post

Take a look at another such list on Disha Patani