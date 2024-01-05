Ira-Nupur wedding: Aamir-Kiran-Reena to reach Udaipur today

By Aikantik Bag 04:18 pm Jan 05, 202404:18 pm

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare to host a destination wedding in Udaipur

Bollywood starlet Ira Khan tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Now, reports are rife that the newly-wed couple are heading to Udaipur for the destination wedding. As per reports, superstar Aamir Khan, along with his former spouses Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, is heading there too. The lovebirds recently had a registry marriage, and the grand wedding festivities are planned from January 8-10.

More details of the upcoming extravagant event

Reportedly, a whopping 176 hotel rooms have been booked for the families and guests of the bride and groom. Around 250 people are anticipated to join the grand wedding celebrations. Guests and family members will start arriving on Sunday for the three-day extravaganza, which wraps up on January 10.

Key moments from Ira-Nupur's registry marriage

Social media is abuzz with videos of the couple signing their wedding papers, with Aamir and Dutta cheering them on. Khan looked stunning in a dark blue embroidered blouse and light pink harem pants, while Shikhare sported a black vest, white shorts, and green sneakers. However, he later changed into a traditional blue sherwani when greeting the paparazzi. Aamir donned an ivory kurta and dhoti with a pink saafa and Dutta looked elegant in a teal and golden ethnic ensemble.