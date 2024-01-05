Is Janhvi Kapoor joining 'Dulhania 3'? Karan Johar reveals

Jan 05, 2024

Karan Johar has posted a cryptic message on Instagram, seemingly about 'Dulhania 3'

Dharma Productions's Dulhania franchise has been abuzz with updates recently, though not for the right reasons. In the most recent update, on Thursday, a report by Peeping Moon stated that Janhvi Kapoor has stepped into Alia Bhatt's shoes for the much-awaited Dulhania 3, starring alongside Varun Dhawan. However, there has been no confirmation by Kapoor or director Shashank Khaitan. Now, on Friday, Dulhania producer Karan Johar took to social media to seemingly quash these "rumors."

Why does this story matter?

Shashank Khaitan's Dulhania franchise kickstarted in 2014 with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, co-starring Sidharth Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. Its success led to the development of a spiritual sequel Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which was released in 2017 and strengthened Bhatt-Dhawan's #Varia fandom. Interestingly, Khaitan directed Kapoor in her debut film Dhadak and Kapoor recently collaborated with Dhawan on the poorly-received Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Bawaal.

This is what Johar said

On Friday, Dharma Productions's honcho and filmmaker Johar addressed the rumors via Instagram Stories, saying, "Every morning I wake up to news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma productions... would request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one!" "We will give details when the time and plans are formulated and fructified! We [would] love to have accuracy instead of speculation... Respectfully, Karan Johar."

What did the earlier report say?

Peeping Moon's Thursday report said that Dulhania 3 (tentative title) will be a standalone story but will recreate the essence of the franchise, albeit this time with different characters. It will also be the first time Kapoor will feature in a franchise film. Per PM, the upcoming rom-com is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in the coming months.

Upcoming projects of Kapoor and Dhawan

While Dulhania 3's cast now remains unconfirmed, both Kapoor and Dhawan are currently busy with other projects. Kapoor will be seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, Ulajh with Gulshan Devaiah, and Devara with Jr. NTR. Meanwhile, Dhawan's upcoming slate of projects includes Amar Kaushik's Bhediya 2, Raj & DK's Citadel India, and Atlee Kumar's next production (an alleged remake of Theri), as well as a comedy project with his father David Dhawan.