'Indian Police Force' trailer: Sidharth gets ready for jaw-dropping mission

By Aikantik Bag 03:00 pm Jan 05, 202403:00 pm

'Indian Police Force' premieres on January 19

Ever since Bollywood has hopped on the bandwagon of cinematic universes, Rohit Shetty's cop universe is one of the most followed IPs in India. The director is making his OTT debut with the Indian Police Force and after a cracking teaser, the makers have finally unveiled the action-packed trailer. Starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, the trailer promises Shetty's signature style in long-format storytelling.

Themes, cast, and premiere date

Unlike Shetty's other high-on-testosterone protagonists in the cop universe, Malhotra is set to don a more subtle, suave yet larger-than-life character. The series promises to encapsulate the unconditional and fierce patriotism of the police forces in India. The cast includes Vivek Oberoi, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Talwar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Shweta Tiwari, among others. The series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on January 19.

