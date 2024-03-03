Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 06:11 pm Mar 03, 202406:11 pm

What's the story Pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have taken the internet by storm. The opulent three-day event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, kicked off on Friday, attracting a star-studded guest list from the realms of cinema and business. Saturday witnessed the limelight shifting to Bollywood celebrities. Among the luminaries was Alia Bhatt and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with their adorable daughter, Raha, who stole the spotlight with several enchanting moments.

Outfits

Bhatt and Kapoor's mesmerizing looks

Power couple Bhatt and Kapoor arrived in Jamnagar before the pre-wedding celebrations. The festivities kicked off on Friday with a cocktail event featuring a concert by pop sensation Rihanna. For that, Bhatt donned a midnight blue gown, while Kapoor sported a sleek black suit. For the jungle safari-themed event on Saturday, the couple wore animal print ensembles. Later, Bhatt changed into a white golden lehenga, while he sported a striking blue Indo-Western outfit for the sangeet ceremony.

Twitter Post

Have you checked out these pictures?

Performance

They performed with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta on 'Kesariya'

A fan-captured video is currently going viral on X/Twitter, featuring a captivating moment when Bhatt and Kapoor danced alongside the groom-to-be's brother, Akash Ambani, and sister-in-law Shloka Mehta. The group grooved to the romantic tune of Kesariya from Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva, starring Bhatt and Kapoor in the lead. Their performance filled the air with love and energy, leaving the audience in awe.

Twitter Post

A glimpse of the dance video!

Meet and greet

Bhatt's daughter Raha interacted with Anant

In another viral video from the gala, Bhatt is seen holding her daughter Raha as they greet Anant. The mother-daughter duo wore matching brown and white floral outfits for the jungle safari theme. As Anant approaches them, Bhatt encourages Raha to respond, but she shyly turns away, bringing a smile to his face. Fans adored the interaction, with one commenting, "So cute, Raha!" and another praising Anant for his "gentle and sweet" demeanor with children.

Twitter Post

You cannot miss this adorable video!

Viral photo

Other enchanting moments from the bash

Pictures capturing the enchanting moments of Bhatt and Kapoor have taken social media by storm. In one candid shot, the couple exudes a dream-like aura, while another frames them alongside Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan. A highlight of the event was the heartwarming interaction between Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. It sparked nostalgic reactions, considering Bhatt's past alleged relationship with her Student Of The Year co-star.