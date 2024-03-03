Next Article

By Isha Sharma 05:02 pm Mar 03, 2024

What's the story Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations—underway in Jamnagar, Gujarat—have captured global interest due to their exquisite showcase of Indian customs and the Ambanis' lavish display of wealth. The gala, which started on Friday with Rihanna's historic performance and witnessed numerous dance numbers by Bollywood celebrities on Saturday, will conclude with a Hastakshar ceremony on Sunday. What does it mean? Let's find out.

Meaning

Hastakshar ceremony to be held at Jamnagar Township Temple complex

Per The Times Of India, the Ambani family will host the Hastakshar (signing) ceremony for the soon-to-be-wed couple. Ambani and Merchant will participate in the signing ceremony, surrounded by guests dressed in heritage Indian attire. This ceremony, symbolizing the beginning of a new chapter in their lives, will take place at the Jamnagar Township Temple complex. Besides the Hastakshar ceremony, an outdoor event called "Tusker Trails" has also been planned for Sunday.

Temples

Know more about the temple complex

Per TOI, 14 new temples were recently built in Jamnagar, Gujarat. "Envisioned by Nita Ambani to preserve the rich tradition of India, the temple complex boasts intricately carved pillars, incredible sculptures of gods and goddesses, fresco-style paintings, and architecture inspired by generations of artistic heritage," it reported. To recall, Merchant and Ambani got engaged in a traditional "Gol Dhana" ceremony in Mumbai in January 2023 and will get married in July 2024.

Roundup

Performances, animal rescue center visit, Mela Rouge

The gala's first day showcased "An Evening in Everland," a Cirque du Soleil act, a presentation at Vantara, a drone exhibition, and Rihanna's performance that spanned about 45 minutes. Then, day two featured "A Walk on the Wildside" at the Ambanis' animal rescue and rehabilitation center in Jamnagar. Afterward, guests were ushered to "Mela Rouge," where desi dance and music took over, with a South Asian attire dress code. The celebration has been dubbed "Jamnagar Met Gala" on social media.

Location

Significance of Jamnagar as the venue

Ambani and Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are taking place in Jamnagar due to its significance for the Ambani family. Elaborating, Ambani earlier said the place was "close to his heart" and that they were inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wed-in-India idea. Meanwhile, the love birds have been together for years. Reportedly, their relationship blossomed when Ambani attended Brown University in Rhode Island, United States, and Merchant studied at New York University.

Guests

Prominent guests in attendance

Reports suggest that as many as 1,000 guests have been invited to the three-day pre-wedding gala. Those seen in Jamnagar so far include Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Saif Ali Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, DJ Bravo, Manish Malhotra, and Ivanka Trump, among others. On Thursday, the Ambani-Merchant family fed as many as 51,000 villagers in Jogwad as part of the anna seva tradition.