Next Article

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' concluded on Saturday

Tracing 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' winner Manisha Rani's journey

By Isha Sharma 03:28 pm Mar 03, 202403:28 pm

What's the story The 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa wrapped up on Saturday with 26-year-old social media influencer-reality TV personality Manisha Rani lifting the trophy. Rani whizzed past Shoaib Ibrahim and Adrija Sinha, winning a monetary prize of Rs. 30 lakh, the coveted trophy, and a trip to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. In a history-altering feat, she is the first wildcard contestant to be crowned the JDJ winner. Who is Rani, and what is her claim to fame? Let's find out.

Beginnings

Came from Bihar, conquered Mumbai

Reportedly born on June 9, 1997, in Munger, Bihar, Rani started her journey as a waitress and background dancer before gaining fame on social media with her dance videos. After completing her education in Munger, she reportedly moved to Kolkata to learn dancing and took up various jobs before focusing on her passion for social media. Rani had a difficult childhood due to her parents' separation and was brought up by her father (along with her four siblings).

Journey

Journey from waitress to social media influencer

Rani's talent further flourished when she debuted with Dance India Dance Season 5, though she was eliminated in the first round. She later appeared in a minor role in Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari in 2020. Her flirtatious interaction with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on The Kapil Sharma Show subsequently catapulted her to viral fame. Before joining Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, she finished as the second runner-up on Bigg Boss OTT 2. She now boasts 12M Instagram followers!

Gratitude

Rani thanked her fans for her win

Rani took to Instagram to express gratitude to her fans. She wrote, "DREAMS DO COME TRUE. Aaj shabd kam hain aapki tareef mein... Bihar ke chote gaon se aai ek choti se ladki ne bade sapne dekhe!! Aur us sapne ko pura karne ke liye pura hindustan saath aa gaya (I don't have enough words to thank you...a girl from a small town in Bihar saw big dreams, and entire India made it possible)." She participated alongside choreographer Ashutosh Pawar.

Interview

Rani on her plans post 'Jhalak'

After her victory, Rani spoke to The Indian Express and said, "I have thought of giving up many times on this Jhalak journey, I felt I couldn't do it, but then that hunger to win the trophy kept me going." Divulging her future plans, she added, "I have always wanted to work with Salman Khan and [Aaryan]. Shahid Kapoor is my favorite actor. So I would love to share the screen with them."