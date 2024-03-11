Next Article

Vanessa Hudgens is expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker

Academy Awards 2024: Vanessa Hudgens announces pregnancy on red carpet

By Aikantik Bag 09:52 am Mar 11, 202409:52 am

What's the story Vanessa Hudgens surprised fans on the Academy Awards 2024 red carpet in Los Angeles by seemingly revealing her pregnancy, as she proudly displayed a baby bump. The High School Musical actor, clad in black, is expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker, a Major League Baseball outfielder. The duo tied the knot in December in Tulum, Mexico, following their engagement announcement in 2023.

Love life

From where their romance started

The couple's love story began when they met through a Zoom meditation group, which Hudgens joined at a friend's invitation. "We started talking and it's wild that we found each other over Zoom," she shared on the Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021. Hudgens admitted to making the first move by sliding into Tucker's DMs. Their relationship was first speculated when Hudgens posted an Instagram photo captioned "Date night" and was later spotted hand-in-hand with Tucker.

