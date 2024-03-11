Next Article

'Lagaan' production designer Nitin Desai honored at Academy Awards 2024

By Aikantik Bag 09:40 am Mar 11, 202409:40 am

What's the story Renowned art director and producer Nitin Desai was honored in the Oscars In Memoriam segment, alongside celebrities like Tina Turner and Matthew Perry. Desai, who passed away aged 57, collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on unforgettable films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Bajirao Mastani. His notable work also included the Academy Award-nominated Lagaan.

He was found dead at his studio

Tragically, Desai was found dead at his Karjat studio in Maharashtra. Authorities suspect it was a case of death by suicide. Reports indicate that Desai had defaulted on a loan and filed for bankruptcy. His company revealed a fire incident at the studio on May 7, 2021, causing property loss, and accused creditors of sending a recovery notice the same day. Reportedly, his creditors were attempting to seize possession of ND Studios.

Desai's illustrious career and collaborations

Besides working with Bhansali, Desai teamed up with acclaimed filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Ashutosh Gowariker. His impressive filmography includes Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Dostana, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Munna Bhai MBBS, Mission Kashmir, Josh, and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. Desai's final project was the 2019 war epic drama Panipat, directed by Gowariker.

