Christopher Nolan wins his first Oscar for directing 'Oppenheimer'

By Tanvi Gupta 08:29 am Mar 11, 202408:29 am

What's the story Christopher Nolan has finally clinched his first Academy Award for directing the biographical thriller Oppenheimer. The movie, which tells the story of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb during World War II, has become a box office sensation, and securing 13 Oscar nominations, the highest number for any film at this year's event. It won seven of them.

Nolan's heartfelt acceptance speech

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Nolan expressed his gratitude to the Academy, stating, "Movies are just a little bit over 100 years old. We don't know where this incredible journey is going from here." "But to know that you think I'm a meaningful part of it means the world to me." He was up against Justine Triet, Martin Scorsese, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Jonathan Glazer.

