'Mercy': Everything about 'Dune' actor Rebecca Ferguson's next

By Aikantik Bag 01:00 pm Mar 05, 202401:00 pm

What's the story Rebecca Ferguson, recently seen in Dune: Part Two, is now set to join Chris Pratt in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Mercy produced by Amazon MGM Studios. Directed by Timur Bekmambetov, known for his work on Wanted, the film will take place in a near-future society plagued by increasing capital crime rates. Pratt portrays a detective wrongfully accused of a brutal crime, fighting to clear his name.

Production

Shooting and crew details of the thriller

Slated to start production in spring 2024, Mercy is part of Amazon MGM Studios's ambitious plan for global theatrical releases. The project was introduced to the studio by Oppenheimer producer Charles Roven, who will collaborate with Robert Amidon from Atlas Entertainment, Bekmambetov and his BEL banner, and Majd Nassif to produce the film. The screenplay is written by Marco van Belle.

Career

More about Ferguson and Pratt's stellar filmography

Ferguson has an extensive list of credits, including BBC's The White Queen, The Greatest Showman, the Mission: Impossible series, and the film adaptation of The Girl on the Train. Pratt is widely recognized for his portrayal of Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and has appeared in films such as Moneyball, Zero Dark Thirty, The Lego Movie, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.