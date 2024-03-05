Next Article

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 is currently in production

Kumail Nanjiani joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

By Aikantik Bag 01:30 pm Mar 05, 202401:30 pm

What's the story ﻿Only Murders in the Building is getting bigger and bigger with each passing day! Yes, as per Variety, Kumail Nanjiani is set to join the cast of Hulu's hit show for its fourth season. Although specifics about his character remain a mystery, insiders revealed that Nanjiani's role will be crucial to the season's central investigation. Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Molly Shannon will also join the show while Meryl Streep is slated to return from Season 3.

The upcoming season, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, will continue to follow the adventures of Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as they unravel mysteries. While plot details are scarce, it's known that the trio will journey to Los Angeles before heading back to New York. Fans of the show can expect an exciting new season with these fresh faces on board.

Nanjiani's previous collaborations with Hulu

This isn't Nanjiani's first time working with Hulu; he previously starred in the limited series Welcome to Chippendales, which earned him an Emmy nomination. He also made a guest appearance in Hulu's History of the World: Part II. Nanjiani's impressive resume includes an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay for The Big Sick, which he co-wrote with his wife, Emily Gordon, and starred in. Other notable projects include HBO's Silicon Valley, Eternals, The Lego Ninjago Movie, and The Lovebirds.