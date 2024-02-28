Next Article

'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 18 will premiere on March 4

'So You Think...': Warner Bros. buys format rights for Nordics

By Aikantik Bag 06:10 pm Feb 28, 202406:10 pm

What's the story Sony Pictures Television recently inked a deal with Warner Bros. International Television Production to sell the format rights to the popular dance competition series, So You Think You Can Dance, for the Nordics and Benelux regions. As the show returns to Fox for its 18th season on March 4, Laura St. Clair, VP of international formats at Sony Pictures Television spoke to Variety and shared that this deal showcases the format's universal appeal and lasting potential.

Deal

More about this exciting deal

Six European production companies under Warner Bros. have acquired the option for the show, extending its reach to the Netherlands, Belgium (Flemish), and the Nordics, including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland. Andrew Zein, SVP of creative, format development, and sales at Warner Bros. expressed his excitement about bringing this iconic dance format to Nordics and Benelux broadcasters and viewers.

Excitement

Season 18 to feature a revamped format

The upcoming season of So You Think You Can Dance on Fox will feature a revamped format that reflects the real-life journey of pursuing a successful dance career. Contestants will face intense weekly dance challenges, ranging from starring in music videos to performing at football halftime shows. The season will also incorporate documentary-style storytelling elements that capture the emotional highs and lows experienced by professional dancers. The show is produced by 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions.