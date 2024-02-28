Next Article

The Hindi version of Marvel's 'Wastelanders: Wolverine' will release in March

All about 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine' Hindi podcast featuring Sharad Kelkar

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:54 pm Feb 28, 2024

What's the story Audible released the trailer for the much-anticipated fourth season of the Hindi adaptation of Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine on Wednesday. Set in a thrilling post-apocalyptic world, the series follows the gripping journey of Logan, aka Wolverine, voiced by Sharad Kelkar, as he navigates the Wastelands and confronts his haunting past. The Hindi version of the series will be released on March 13, exclusively on Audible India.

The riveting story takes place in a dystopian world where supervillains reign supreme, and the Red Skull seizes control after annihilating the Avengers and X-Men. Wolverine, tormented by his failure to protect his friends, embarks on a mission to safeguard young mutant Sophia but must face his nemesis and uncover a horrifying truth that could cost him his life.

The Hindi adaptation boasts an impressive cast, including Kelkar as Wolverine, Mithila Palkar as Sofia, Neelam Kothari as Jean Grey, and Aadil Khan as Captain America. Vijay Vikram Singh as Professor X/Charles Xavier, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Crossbones, Abish Mathew as Kevin, Sachin Kumbhar as Bucky, and others have also been cast. This action-packed audio adventure promises to keep listeners on the edge of their seats with its thrilling twists and turns.

The English-language version of the series has been masterfully written and directed by Jenny Turner Hall. Before Wastelanders: Wolverine, the franchise released Wastelanders: Star-Lord, Wastelanders: Hawkeye, and Wastelanders: Black Widow. In the Hindi adaptations, Wasterlanders: Star-Lord featured Saif Ali Khan, Vrajesh Hirjee, Sushant Divgikr, and Anangsha Biswas. Jaideep Ahlawat, Jennifer Winget, and Prajakta Koli voiced for the Wastelanders: Hawkey series, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Masaba Gupta, Vihaan Samat, and Gaurav Gera were cast for Wasterlanders: Black Widow.

The Wastelanders series franchise marks the exciting first collaboration between Audible and Marvel Entertainment. Not only in India, but the series will also be simultaneously released in other countries such as France and Germany, in their respective languages. After Wasterlanders: Wolverine, two more seasons will be released.