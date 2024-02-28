Next Article

Sowmya Janu is yet to respond to the controversy (Image credit: Instagram/@sowmyajanu)

Telugu actor Sowmya Janu in trouble with cops; here's why

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:21 pm Feb 28, 202405:21 pm

What's the story Telugu actor Sowmya Janu is under fire after a video surfaced showing her attacking a traffic police officer in Hyderabad. The incident took place on February 24 when the officer stopped her from driving her high-end luxury vehicle on the wrong side of the road in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. As per reports, the actor allegedly hurled abuse at the policeman and also manhandled him.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Janu, who acted in Naga Chaitanya's 2013 film Tadakha, isn't new to controversies. In the past, she was in the news for making controversial statements against a renowned producer's actor-son. Back in 2019, Janu alleged in an interview that Abhiram Daggubati, son of D. Suresh Babu and brother of Rana Daggubati, had verbally harassed her over parking. Reportedly, she escalated the matter with Chaitanya who then gave Daggubati "a warning."

Legal trouble

Janu booked under sections of the IPC and MVA

Janu has been charged under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for assaulting or using criminal force to obstruct a public servant from performing his duty. She has also been booked under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) which primarily deals with dangerous driving. In the viral video, Janu can be heard admitting that she drove in the wrong lane while trying to defend herself.

Intervention and evidence

Bystanders' intervention failed to calm Janu

Despite attempts by onlookers to step in, Janu reportedly continued to verbally and physically assault the traffic home guard. A DNA India report claimed that she tore his clothes and took his phone. The traffic home guard filed a complaint with the Banjara Hills Police Station, providing details of the incident and submitting video evidence. Local police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Twitter Post

Watch the video here

Social media outrage

Janu was condemned online for her actions

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with many condemning Janu's actions. While one user wrote, "Really Sowmya? Driving the wrong way in a Jaguar? Can't be defending that! Safety first," another demanded legal action against her. Some users also criticized the "typical Indian mentality" of not following rules and expecting others to do the same. Janu has not yet commented on the incident.