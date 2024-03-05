Next Article

Sean Garinger appeared in '16 And Pregnant's sixth season

Who was Sean Garinger? 20-year-old TV star dies in accident

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:25 pm Mar 05, 202401:25 pm

What's the story Sean Garinger, a former cast member of MTV's 16 and Pregnant, tragically passed away at the age of 20 in an ATV accident on February 28. Hailing from South Dakota, Garinger, affectionately known as "Squishy," was a "military brat" who made an impact on people across the nation while appearing on the show. His mother, Mary Hobbs, confirmed his death and provided details about the accident that took place outside their home in Boone, North Carolina.

The tragic accident

He died before receiving medical aid

Hobbs explained that the ground collapsed due to heavy rain and mud while Garinger was moving the ATV to assist her. This led to the vehicle flipping over and crushing his skull. Despite efforts to get help, the reality TV star succumbed to his injuries before aid could arrive. His obituary portrays him as a person who "never knew a stranger, regardless of age, and was always willing to lend a helping hand."

Things he loved doing

Garinger's passion for adventure

Garinger's obituary emphasized his love for adventure and living life to its fullest. He enjoyed activities such as "driving RC cars, skydiving, shark diving, dirt biking, flying drones, driving ATVs, surfing, and spending time in the ocean." His zest for life and thrill-seeking nature were apparent in everything he did.

Relationship

He starred in the docuseries with then-girlfriend Selena Gutierrez

Garinger was dating Selena Gutierrez when they appeared in the sixth season of the reality TV show as teens in 2020. Gutierrez welcomed two daughters with Garinger, Dareli and Esmi, born in October 2020 and June 2022, respectively. The couple eventually separated due to Garinger's alleged infidelity and domestic violence issues. Despite their split, the two reportedly worked together to raise their daughters.

His family

Survived by daughters and remembered by fans

Garinger is survived by his daughters Dareli and Esmi, his mother, and sister. The youngster's sudden death has left a void in the hearts of his family and fans alike. A recent memorial service in Boone paid tribute to his life. The Watauga County Sheriff's office also expressed their sorrow over Garinger's untimely passing.