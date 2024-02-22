Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities to kick off in March

Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding: Mark Zuckerberg-Bill Gates to attend; full guest-list inside

By Aikantik Bag 04:03 pm Feb 22, 202404:03 pm

What's the story Anant Ambani, the youngest heir to business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, is gearing up for a lavish wedding with Radhika Merchant. The grand pre-wedding festivities will kick off in early March in Jamnagar, Gujarat leading up to the big day on July 12. As reported by the Economic Times, the guest list for these events boasts some of the most prominent figures in technology and business globally.

Next Article

Details

Bill Gates to Mark Zuckerberg: Guest list for pre-wedding ceremonies

The esteemed attendees will include Microsoft's Bill Gates, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, BlackRock's Larry Fink, Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman, Disney's Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, Morgan Stanley's Ted Pick, Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, Qatar Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Adnoc's Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, EL Rothschild's Lynn Forester de Rothschild, tech investor Yuri Milner, and Adobe's Shantanu Narayen. The opulence of these pre-wedding events is anticipated to set the tone for an even more extravagant wedding ceremony in July.

What Next?

Traditional 'Lagan Lakhvanu' ceremony kicked off pre-wedding celebrations

Recently, Ambani and Merchant took part in a traditional Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony at the Ambani family's Jamnagar farmhouse. This Gujarati ritual involves presenting the Kankotri wedding invitation to the gods as a sacred plea for blessings to the couple's union. Separately, as per Pinkvilla, renowned Indian artists Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Hariharan are slated to perform during the three-day pre-wedding celebration from March 1 to 3.