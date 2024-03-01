Next Article

K-pop: Brave Entertainment's Candy Shop to debut in March

By Aikantik Bag 06:25 pm Mar 01, 202406:25 pm

What's the story Get ready, K-pop fans! Brave Entertainment has just revealed the debut date for their brand new girl group, Candy Shop. Mark your calendars for March 27, as this talented quartet is set to take the K-pop scene by storm. This marks Brave Entertainment's first girl group launch since Brave Girls in 2011. Candy Shop's lineup includes four fabulous members: Sui, Sarang, Soram, and Yuina.

Target audience

Candy Shop's target is Gen-Z

As per the agency, the new girl group's target audience is Generation Z. They have already proven their excellent dancing skills by pre-releasing group and individual performance videos. The upcoming production of Candy Shop has been produced by Brave Brothers, who led the success of many girl groups like Brown Eyed Girls, After School, Sistar, and AOA. The makers aim to make Candy Shop, the fifth generation's promising stars. Fans are rooting for an explosive debut!

