Royal website undergoes THIS major transformation

Here's why Royal Family website merged Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's profiles

By Tanvi Gupta 12:52 pm Mar 19, 202412:52 pm

What's the story The official website of the British Royal Family has recently seen a significant transformation. The individual profiles of Prince Harry and his wife-actor Meghan Markle have been combined into a single page titled "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex." The unified page outlines their wedding in 2018; their decision to step back from royal duties in January 2020; and acknowledges their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

New unified page

Insights on the refreshed Sussexes page

The revamped page on the royal family's website is divided into two primary sections: "About The Duke of Sussex" and "About The Duchess of Sussex." It underscores Harry's service in the British Army and establishment of the Invictus Games, along with his international visits representing the UK's interests. For Markle, it acknowledges her patronage roles during her tenure as a working royal, alongside her work as an actor on Suits and lifestyle blog The Tig.

Details

Their life after royalty and website content

Since they departed from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Markle have moved to California, relinquishing certain titles and the use of the term "royal." Their Sussex Royal Instagram account has remained dormant since March 2020. In its place, they've established a charity called Archewell, all while becoming a part of a reported $100M deal with Netflix. The website's revamp mirrors these changes in their status and pursuits.

Speculations

Rumors surrounding Sussexes's potential return to royal duties

There are swirling rumors that the husband-wife duo is contemplating returning to royal duties. Reports suggest that Harry and Markle might divide their time between the US and the UK. This conjecture arises amid family upheavals, including King Charles III's cancer treatment and Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery and subsequent "disappearance." A report indicated that the duo "had always hoped that when Queen Elizabeth died, Charles would take a less strict view of what it means to be a working Royal."

About recent activities

Meanwhile, Markle recently launched her lifestyle brand

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex returned to Instagram with the launch of her lifestyle venture, American Riviera Orchard, through a new website and an eye-catching social media account. The brand plans to offer a variety of home products and all things lifestyle. This marked Markle's return to the lifestyle scene six years after she shut down her popular lifestyle-fashion-relationship (mostly everything) blog, The Tig.