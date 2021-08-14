Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton to collaborate for a Netflix documentary?

Kate Middleton might star in a Netflix project with Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are set to work together on a Netflix documentary, focusing on the Duchess of Cambridge's royal lifestyle. According to reports, the two royals have come closer and are said to be getting along better now than before. It was apparently Markle's idea to collaborate for the streaming giant and her sister-in-law has reportedly shown interest in the project.

Details

Documentary to highlight Middleton's charity work

According to Us Weekly, a source informed about the current status of the relationship between the Duchesses, who "have been in touch more often." "Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate's charity work and the huge impact she's made with her philanthropy," the source added. Middleton is "very flattered" with the offer.

Production

Will this project be under Archewell Productions?

Last year, in September, Markle and Prince Harry signed a multi-year deal worth around $100 million with Netflix. It was after they stepped down as the royal family's senior members. Their partnership, titled Archewell Productions, would be responsible to "create original content for the platform, including documentaries, movies, series and children's programming." Looks like Middleton's project is going to be under the same banner.

Information

Meanwhile, the Duchesses are working on their bond for family

Reportedly, it was the Cambridge royal who first called for a truce. Since the birth of daughter Lilibet, Middleton has been reaching out to the Suits actress to work on their relationship. And a source informed Us Weekly that both of them are trying to bury the hatchet and move on for "the sake of the family." It was after the controversial Marchl interview.

Controversy

Markle had blamed Middleton for hurting feelings in CBS interview

At the Sussex couple's wedding, reports surfaced about Markle making her sister-in-law cry over Princess Charlotte's dress. Recently, the pair made headlines with their controversial interview with CBS. In it, Markle told interviewer Oprah that it was Middleton who made her upset and she ended up in tears. Apparently, the probable future queen was "upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry."