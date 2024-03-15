Next Article

Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand is finally here!

Meghan Markle launches new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard

By Tanvi Gupta 12:10 pm Mar 15, 202412:10 pm

What's the story Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle venture called the American Riviera Orchard through a new website and an eye-catching Instagram page on Thursday. Although the social media page features only the company's logo in a dainty gold script, it has already garnered over a staggering 302K followers. To note, the new brand marks the Duchess of Sussex's return to the lifestyle scene six years after she shut down her popular blog, The Tig.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Before becoming a royal, Markle managed a thriving lifestyle blog called The Tig. Inspired by her favorite red wine Tignanello, the blog covered a wide range of topics such as food, relationships, fashion, conscious living, and wellness. In 2017, the Suits actor bid farewell to The Tig. With her return to the lifestyle segment once again, fans are excited. However, comparisons have already been drawn between Markle's new venture and Gwyneth Paltrow's successful wellness brand, Goop.

Product range

Products and services offered by American Riviera Orchard

On February 2, a trademark application was filed for American Riviera Orchard, indicating plans to offer a variety of home products such as tableware, cutlery, linens, drinkware, cookbooks, and all things lifestyle. The brand also reportedly intends to sell delectable items like jellies, jams, and spreads. The application mentioned "retail store services" and "online retail store services" featuring food, beverages, books, tableware, linens, and servingware, hinting at potential physical store locations in the future.

Twitter Post

Watch the launch of the brand in this aesthetic video

Insights

American Riviera Orchard's inspiration and significance

American Riviera Orchard pays homage to Santa Barbara, the picturesque California town where Markle and Prince Harry live with their children, Archie and Lilibet. Known as the American Riviera for over a century, Santa Barbara boasts lush scenery and a thriving food and wine culture. Notably, the launch of American Riviera Orchard marks Markle's solo return to social media, following the closure of her Instagram account with over 3M followers upon her engagement to Harry in 2017.

Netflix deal

Connection to Netflix and possible cookery show

According to PEOPLE, sources suggest that the American Riviera Orchard launch will coincide with Markle's debut on a Netflix cooking show, as part of her and Harry's reported $100M deal with the streaming service in 2020. It's also speculated that the brand will eventually include a book and blog. To recall, the royal couple has previously released three documentary series: Harry & Meghan, Heart of Invictus, and Live to Lead.