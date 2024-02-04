'Leave The World Behind' is available on Netflix

NewsBytes Recommends: 'Leave The World Behind'—thrilling, gripping, thought-provoking

By Isha Sharma 08:58 pm Feb 04, 202408:58 pm

What's the story Sam Esmail's Leave The World Behind (2023)—based on Rumaan Alam's namesake 2020 novel—is a worthy addition to apocalyptic thriller movies. It reminded me of other frontrunners in this genre, including Bird Box and A Quiet Place. While the film never says so, it almost feels like it's set during the first COVID-19 pandemic phase. The Hollywood film is as gripping as an unputdownable pageturner.

Next Article

Story

This is what happens in 'Leave The World Behind'

LTWB follows the story of Amanda Sandford, a cynical, borderline rude woman (Julia Roberts), and her forgiving, gentle husband Clay (Ethan Hawke). They plan a weekend getaway at a vacation rental and take their kids—Archie and Rose—along. However, the vacation turns into a nightmare, as they realize the city has been taken over by unknown forces, and they are left alone to combat terror.

#1

Thrills are never in short supply here

The movie's most striking aspect—and the one that will draw you in from the get-go—is the fast-paced nature of the plot. It teems with abundant surprises at every step of the way, and if you haven't read the book, chances are that you won't be able to guess the next course of events. The atmospheric, pulsating tension runs high through LTWB.

#2

Every character gets backstory

Since there are only six to seven people in the entire film, it lends the movie a strong layer of thrill. The absence of other people dials up the fear, and you are forever scared of what will happen to the central characters. Almost every character gets a backstory—a narrative that helps us attach ourselves to them—and makes us worry for them.

#3

Analysis of Rose's character, her obsession with 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'

Clay-Amanda's daughter Rose doesn't understand that there's no going back to "normalcy." As she grapples with her new hellish scenario, she finds comfort in art, more specifically, in F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Throughout the runtime, she itches to watch the show's finale. And when she finally does, "So no one told you life was gonna be this way?" makes much more sense than it ever did.

#4

It also comments on racism

Leave the World Behind isn't simply occupied with the idea of presenting a well-constructed thriller made up of surefooted acting blocks, but it serves a larger purpose—to comment on racism in America. When two Black characters show up on their doorstep seeking shelter, Amanda is rattled, and her paranoia builds up not simply because they're strangers but also because they belong to another race.

Verdict

Watch it on Netflix today

It might take some time for Leave The World Behind to get the ball rolling and get into its groove, but once it does, there is no looking back. It is consistently engaging and intriguing, and the settings and locations help the film accentuate its plot points. The kind of movie that implores you to read the source novel, it is streaming on Netflix.