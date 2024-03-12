Next Article

Akshay Kumar to work with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba in a new comedy film

Akshay Kumar to collaborate with 'Fukrey' director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

By Aikantik Bag 04:48 pm Mar 12, 202404:48 pm

What's the story Akshay Kumar is nothing short of a factory producing multiple films a year! After a string of flops, the actor saw some success with OMG 2 and is aiming at reinstating his position at the box office. As per Pinkvilla, Kumar is now set to join forces with Fukrey﻿ director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba for a laugh-out-loud comedy flick. Reportedly, Kumar has been on the hunt for scripts that highlight his comedic chops, and Singh Lamba's concept caught his eye.

Release date

The film is aiming for a 2025 release

This untitled comedy project is slated to kick off production in late 2024 and hit theaters in 2025. The source also mentioned that the "hatke" film will boast a stellar ensemble cast, whose on-screen interactions will spark hilarious moments. Casting is currently underway for this laugh riot, penned by Gautam Mehra and produced by Mahaveer Jain. The movie promises a mix of slapstick and situational humor, creating a one-of-a-kind comedy drama.

Kumar's projects; Lamba's career

Upcoming projects of Kumar and Singh Lamba

Meanwhile, Kumar is busy filming Welcome To The Jungle and has a packed schedule with upcoming projects like Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5. Fans are also eagerly awaiting his Eid 2024 actioner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Separately, Singh Lamba is currently working on the series Paan Parda Zarda as a showrunner and is best known for directing the Fukrey franchise as well as Teen Thay Bhai (2011).