Akshay Kumar to collaborate with 'Fukrey' director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba
Akshay Kumar is nothing short of a factory producing multiple films a year! After a string of flops, the actor saw some success with OMG 2 and is aiming at reinstating his position at the box office. As per Pinkvilla, Kumar is now set to join forces with Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba for a laugh-out-loud comedy flick. Reportedly, Kumar has been on the hunt for scripts that highlight his comedic chops, and Singh Lamba's concept caught his eye.
The film is aiming for a 2025 release
This untitled comedy project is slated to kick off production in late 2024 and hit theaters in 2025. The source also mentioned that the "hatke" film will boast a stellar ensemble cast, whose on-screen interactions will spark hilarious moments. Casting is currently underway for this laugh riot, penned by Gautam Mehra and produced by Mahaveer Jain. The movie promises a mix of slapstick and situational humor, creating a one-of-a-kind comedy drama.
Upcoming projects of Kumar and Singh Lamba
Meanwhile, Kumar is busy filming Welcome To The Jungle and has a packed schedule with upcoming projects like Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5. Fans are also eagerly awaiting his Eid 2024 actioner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Separately, Singh Lamba is currently working on the series Paan Parda Zarda as a showrunner and is best known for directing the Fukrey franchise as well as Teen Thay Bhai (2011).