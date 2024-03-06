Next Article

'Operation Valentine' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Operation Valentine' seeks stable flight on weekdays

By Aikantik Bag 10:29 am Mar 06, 202410:29 am

What's the story Varun Tej is a budding star in Telugu films and the actor has now attempted to cater to a wider audience with his Bollywood debut. The recently released action thriller Operation Valentine has been released in both Telugu and Hindi. The movie has been delivering a lukewarm performance at the box office and seeks stability on weekdays to sustain itself.

Box office

Inching closer to the Rs. 10 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shakti Pratap Singh Hada directorial earned Rs. 91 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 7.18 crore in India. The movie has a crucial week ahead before the big releases on the weekend. The cast includes Manushi Chhillar, Navdeep, Paresh Pahuja, Ruhani Sharma, Mir Sarwar, and Shataf Figar, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post