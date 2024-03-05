Next Article

'Crew' releases on March 29

'Crew': Kareena-Tabu-Kriti set the stage on fire with 'Naina'

By Aikantik Bag 01:54 pm Mar 05, 2024

What's the story The makers of the highly anticipated film Crew released its first song, Naina, featuring the dazzling trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon on Tuesday. This Diljit Dosanjh-Badshah collaboration offers a sneak peek into the movie and will remind you of Badshah's hit track Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding (which also starred Kapoor Khan). Choreographed by Farah Khan, the music video showcases the actors in jaw-dropping designer outfits, dancing alongside Dosanjh and Badshah.

Release

Crew and release date of the film

The catchy track is composed by Raj Ranjodh, whereas the lyrics are penned by Ranjodh and Badshah. The music video is infectious as the trio kills it with their looks, charm, and charisma. The film is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and the cast includes Kapil Sharma. The movie is bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor. It is slated for a March 29 release.

