'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Teri Baaton Mein…' experiences drop on weekdays

By Aikantik Bag 10:44 am Feb 27, 202410:44 am

What's the story Shahid Kapoor is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood and is known for his versatile acting range. The actor made a celluloid comeback with the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The movie has been experiencing a great box office journey and it has surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark globally. In the third week, it aims for momentum.

Next Article

Box office

Inching closer to the Rs. 75 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial earned Rs. 90 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 74.35 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Rakesh Bedi, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, and Rajesh Kumar, among others. Janhvi Kapoor appears in a cameo. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post